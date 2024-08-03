WATCH: French Pole Vaulter fails to Medal After His Genitals Knock the Bar Over

You don’t see this happen to pole vaulters very often, and that’s a good thing for their reproductive prospects.

French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati appeared on his way to every impressive vault when his genitals got caught on the crossbar and prevented him from clearing it.

“After four attempts on the pole vault, Ammirati finished with a combined score of 5.60 and in 12th position, meaning he did not qualify for the next round of the competition and the chance to compete for a medal. Sweden’s Armand Duplantis, Norway’s Sondre Guttormsen, and Greece’s Emmanouil Karalis tied for first. Sam Kendricks, the United States’ entrant, finished in seventh. There will be a second heat before the finals.

“The men’s pole vault was Ammirati’s only event at the 2024 Olympics. He previously came in second place at the 2022 Mediterranean Games and in first at that year’s World Athletics U20 Championships.”

Ammirati, 21, says his interest in pole vaulting began at 12 when he saw a girl he knew performing.

“I started pole vaulting at 12 because a girl in my club was doing it,” the Frenchman wrote in a 2023 Instagram post, according to Us Weekly. “I saw her jump and absolutely wanted to try it.”

Well, it’s probably not how he intended, but Ammirati has made his mark on the sport.