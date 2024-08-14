Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Claims He Could Beat Olympian Noah Lyles, Says Sprinter ‘Pretended’ to Have COVID

Miami Dolphins defensive back Tyreek Hill took a few shots at Olympic sprinter Noah Lyles over the runner’s COVID announcement during the Paris Games.

Lyles won the 100-meter dash this year and earned his first Olympic gold medal. However, he finished third in the 200m after announcing he was competing with a case of COVID.

But it appears that the NFL star thinks that the Olympian was just using the COVID diagnosis as a crutch. And Hill is sure he could beat the world-class sprinter in a foot race.

Hill was also unhappy that Lyles had made a comment that NBA teams are not “world champions” even when they win the NBA championships.

During his appearance on the Kay Adams Show, Hill blasted Lyles.

“Noah Lyles can’t say nothing after what just happened to him,” Hill exclaimed. “Then he want to come out and pretend like he’s sick. I feel like that’s horseradish. For him to do that and say that, like we’re not world champions of our sport, let’s speak on what you know about, and that’s track.”

“I would beat Noah Lyles … I wouldn’t beat him by a lot, but I would beat Noah Lyles. When I beat him, I’m going to put on a COVID mask and let him know I mean business.”

“I like me in a race 2028 I’m running,” Hill wrote on X to continue to push his claims.

I like me in a race 2028 I’m running. — Ty Hill (@cheetah) August 12, 2024

2028 calling my shot pic.twitter.com/46o8t2ofyk — Ty Hill (@cheetah) August 12, 2024

Still, as Fox News reported, while Hill may be one of the fastest sprinters in the NFL, he might have a bit of training to do if he thinks he can beat Lyles in the 100. The Olympian won the gold with a 100m time of 9.79. Meanwhile, Hill only posted a 10.19 when he ran the 100 in high school.

