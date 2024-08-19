‘Pathetic!’: WNBA’s Skylar Diggins-Smith Blasted for Cheap Shot at Caitlin Clark

Team USA basketball Olympian and Seattle Storm star Skylar Diggins-Smith is taking heat for a needless cheap shot perpetrated against Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark during Sunday’s game.

Clark helped lead the Fever to a 92-75 victory against the Storm at Gainbridge Field House in Indianapolis. But at one point after the buzzer, as Clark tried to get her home crowd hyped up, Diggins-Smith purposefully bumped into Clark.

As she usually does, Clark ignored the ignorant act, but it is just another example of how the WNBA allows players to harass and attempt to injure Clark constantly.

But while the WNBA constantly ignores the slights against the Indiana Fever star, fans were not so quick to ignore it all, and Diggins-Smith took a lot of abuse on social media.

Video of the incident clearly shows that Diggins-Smith, who just won a gold medal with Team USA in Paris last week, went out of her way to bash into Clark and push her for several feet.

Many bashed Diggins-Smith right back for her effort to rough up the WNB’s biggest star.

