Trump Campaign Slams NBA Coach Steve Kerr for Feeling the Need to ‘Speak Up’ at Dem. Convention After His Silence on China

The Donald Trump campaign slammed left-wing Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr for claiming he needed to “speak up” about the state of the country in a speech to the Democrat National Convention even as he has steadfastly remained silent about the NBA’s massive financial deals with communist China.

The Olympics and NBA coach appeared on stage at the Democrat event in Chicago on Monday and said that it was time to say “night, night” to Donald Trump and elect the radical let-wing duo of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz to the White House.

“in the words of the great Steph Curry… we can tell Donald Trump ‘night night’” – Steve Kerr at the Democratic convention pic.twitter.com/FBGXcUDrBN — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) August 20, 2024

Kerr also insisted that he felt compelled to “speak up” about the state of the country.

“I know very well that speaking out about politics these days comes with risks. I can see the ‘shut up and whistle’ tweets being fired off as we speak. But I also knew as soon as I was asked that it was too important as an American citizen not to speak up in an election of this magnitude,” Kerr said during his speech.

But the Trump campaign was mystified over why Kerr thinks it is perfectly fine to attack America and Americans time and again, even as he has always refused to attack the red Chinese and their communist police state.

“Steve Kerr said tonight that ‘speaking out about politics these days comes with risks… but it was too important as an American citizen to not speak up,'” the campaign’s social media post read. “This is the same Steve Kerr that had no comment when he was asked about China’s human rights abuses.”

The campaign also posted a side-by-side video of Kerr “speaking up” on Monday but refusing to denounce the communist Chinese with which his league is a billion-dollar partner.

Steve Kerr said tonight that “speaking out about politics these days comes with risks… but it was too important as an American citizen to not speak up.” This is the same Steve Kerr that had no comment when he was asked about China’s human rights abuses. pic.twitter.com/n0TXRpmi9n — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 20, 2024

The disingenuous Kerr actually pretended ignorance about the human rights abuses in China at the time, claiming he was only just “learning” about it all.

“It’s something I’m reading about, just like everybody is, but I’m not going to comment further than that,” he said. “What I’ve found is that it’s easy to speak on issues that I’m passionate about and that I feel like I’m well-versed on, and I’ve found that it makes the most sense to stick to topics that fall in that category.”

Steve Kerr has never spoken out against the massive human rights abuses in China. But on a nearly daily basis, he attacks Americans as racists.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston