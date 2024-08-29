‘Do an Exorcism on the Bell?’ After Mocking Christians, Paris Places Olympic Bell in Notre Dame Cathedral

Paris Olympics officials have announced the installation of a bell made for the 2024 games into Notre Dame Cathedral to ring in the faithful for Mass even after being accused of mocking Christianity with the opening ceremony entertainment this year.

The 2024 games took much heat for the wide-ranging dance, music, and fashion program that at one point seemed to feature a mocking of the religious painting, “The Last Supper,” which replaced Jesus and his disciples with gay and transgender models.

Despite the widely presumed anti-Christian sentiment of the opening entertainment, Paris officials have donated the 1,103-pound bell made by the French Cornille Havard foundry exclusively for the 2024 Olympics.

The same foundry had made nine bells for Notre Dame’s 850th anniversary and restored eight of them after the massive fire that severely damaged the cathedral in 2019.

“We were contacted a few months ago by the Paris Organizing Committee to see if we would be interested in this bell for Notre Dame,” said rector-archpriest Father Olivier Ribadeau Dumas, the Catholic News Agency reported. “And we accepted this proposal.”

The new bell is set to join the others and will be tasked with ringing in the congregation during the Mass at the time of the consecration.

