VIDEO: Minnesota Mistakenly Sets Off Fireworks After Missed Kick in Loss to North Carolina

Fireworks for a loss?
Yes, that happened on an action-packed night of college football Thursday as the event staff in Minnesota set off the fireworks after a missed field goal that cost the Golden Gophers a game against the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Minnesota kicker Dragan Kesich came onto the field with mere seconds remaining and an opportunity to give the Gophers a big out-of-conference win on their home field. However, he missed the 47-yarder, sealing Minnesota’s fate. That miss, however, did not dampen the spirits of the event staff, who ignited the victory fireworks display anyway.
As shared by GopherHole.com:
Fireworks for the LOSS!! #Gophers continue their 2023 season into 2024!! Have a nice night, drive safely, hug your kids!! pic.twitter.com/uBBGvBfplE
— GopherHole.com (@GopherHole) August 30, 2024
It’s a rough start to the season, to be sure. But there’s still a lot of football left to be played; presumably, there is an ample supply of fireworks to be fired, and North Carolina is a good team. There’s no shame in losing that game. There might be some shame in setting off fireworks in a loss, though. They definitely want to get that fixed.
The Gophers will look to right the ship next week when they face Rhode Island on Saturday morning.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.