VIDEO: Minnesota Mistakenly Sets Off Fireworks After Missed Kick in Loss to North Carolina

Fireworks for a loss?

Yes, that happened on an action-packed night of college football Thursday as the event staff in Minnesota set off the fireworks after a missed field goal that cost the Golden Gophers a game against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Minnesota kicker Dragan Kesich came onto the field with mere seconds remaining and an opportunity to give the Gophers a big out-of-conference win on their home field. However, he missed the 47-yarder, sealing Minnesota’s fate. That miss, however, did not dampen the spirits of the event staff, who ignited the victory fireworks display anyway.

As shared by GopherHole.com:

Fireworks for the LOSS!! #Gophers continue their 2023 season into 2024!! Have a nice night, drive safely, hug your kids!! pic.twitter.com/uBBGvBfplE — GopherHole.com (@GopherHole) August 30, 2024

It’s a rough start to the season, to be sure. But there’s still a lot of football left to be played; presumably, there is an ample supply of fireworks to be fired, and North Carolina is a good team. There’s no shame in losing that game. There might be some shame in setting off fireworks in a loss, though. They definitely want to get that fixed.

The Gophers will look to right the ship next week when they face Rhode Island on Saturday morning.