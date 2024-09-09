WATCH: Fan Knocked Unconscious, Woman Slammed to the Ground During Melee at Raiders-Chargers Game

Raiders and Chargers players engaged in one of the more vicious fights you’ll ever see at an NFL game on Sunday. However, the fans attempted to upstage them with a bloody brawl of their own.

It’s always hard to tell what precipitates these alcohol-fueled encounters, but it appears as though a Raiders fan in a black tee shirt got in a fight with a Chargers fan in a Derwin James #3 shirt. Another Raiders fan in a Maxx Crosby jersey emerged and attempted to break it up. Then, inexplicably, the Raiders fan in the black tee attacked the Maxx Crosby fan, and both the Chargers fan and the Maxx Crosby guy turned on him and knocked him unconscious.

That wasn’t the end of it, though. A woman who may or may not have been attached to the bloodied and then-unconscious Raiders fan attacked the guy wearing the Maxx Crosby jersey and got slammed to the ground for her trouble.

Thankfully, some of the onlookers had the presence of mind to protect the unconscious combatant from further punishment.

Regarding the fighting inside the stadium, the teams came to blows after Raiders CB Jack Jones and Chargers WR Josh Palmer duked it out following a failed fourth-quarter two-point conversion attempt.

The Chargers would get the last laugh. They knocked off the Raiders 22-10. Football is back.