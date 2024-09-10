‘That’s Ridiculous!’: Bodycam Footage of Tyreek Hill’s Detainment Sparks Intense Debate

As Breitbart News reported on Sunday, Tyreek Hill was arrested on Sunday only hours before the Miami Dolphins’ game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and reaction is mixed after officials released the bodycam footage of the arrest.

The footage shows members of the Miami-Dade Police department attempting to speak to the player and asking him to keep his car window rolled down during the traffic stop, but he refuses and rolls the window back up after dismissively telling an officer to just give him his ticket.

On the bodycam footage the officer says, “Keep your window down, or I’m going to get you out of the car. As a matter of fact, get out of the car.”

However, Hill does not immediately move to get out of the car and at that point officers acted to physically pull him from the automobile as the player tells his agent on the phone, “I’m getting arrested, Drew.”

“When we tell you to do something, you do it, not what you want but when we tell you. You’re a little fucking confused,” the officer warned.

Hill was taken to the station and given several citations including reckless driving and disobeying a direct order from a police officer.

One thing that has not yet been made public is just how fast Hill was driving his McLaren 720S sports car before being pulled over on Sunday.

Reaction on social media is divided — especially since we still do not yet have all the relevant facts from the perspective of the police.

Unsurprisingly, many sided with Hill and claimed that police overreacted, and maybe even committed police brutality:

Others, though, felt it was the player who unnecessarily escalated the incident with his “entitled” behavior:

