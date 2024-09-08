Miami Dolphins Receiver Tyreek Hill Detained by Police Before Jaguars Game

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was handcuffed and detained by police on Sunday morning ahead of the NFL team’s home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Video of Hill being handled by four cops as he laid face down on the road shocked social media viewers as they anticipated to see him play later in the afternoon:

*Warning: Explicit language*

The altercation was due to a “driving violation,” the New York Post reported of a statement from his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

According to ESPN NFL reporter Jeff Darlington, Hill was “cited for reckless driving as a result of his incident outside the stadium with police.”

“After he was pulled over, he got into a verbal altercation with police. The officer chose to place Hill in handcuffs. He was cited and released after the situation was deescalated,” Darlington wrote on X:

Rosenhaus denounced the way the Dolphins star was treated in an interview with NFL Network cited by the New York Post.

“It’s very upsetting … to see the way he was treated,” the agent said in the Miami stadium following Hill’s release. “It’s unnecessary. There’s no reason Tyreek should’ve been treated that way.”

Calling the incident “absurd,” Rosenhaus added that they will be talking to attorneys because Hill felt like it “got way out of hand.”

The team also released an official statement on X:

“This morning, WR Tyreek Hill was pulled over for a traffic incident about one block from the stadium and briefly detained by police. He has since been released,” the Dolphins said. “Several teammates saw the incident and stopped to offer support. Tyreek and all other players involved have safely arrived to the stadium and will be available for today’s game.”