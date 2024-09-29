NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith Joins ‘Athletes for Harris’ with Endorsement

Former Dallas Cowboys star Emmitt Smith has joined 14 other NFL Hall of Fame players in endorsing left-wing Democrat Kamala Harris’s run for the White House in the Harris campaign’s “Athletes for Harris” effort.

Calvin “Megatron” Johnson, formerly of the Detroit Lions, and 1970s Minnesota Vikings star Alan Page are among the others who signed onto the vice president’s campaign.

“America’s top athletes know a bad game plan when they see one — and there’s none worse than Trump’s Project 2025,” Harris-Walz Communications Director Michael Tyler said of the new campaign. “This endorsement will be critical in making the stakes of this election clear to those hard-to-reach voters and by tapping in the biggest legends of our time, our campaign is making one thing very clear: there is no time to sit on the sidelines.”

Smith does not appear to have released any personal statement other than allowing his name to join the list of NFL players who have jumped onboard the Harris train.

However, the ultra-woke Smith does have a history of supporting far-left ideas. For instance, he recently attacked the University of Florida for scrapping race-based diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

The other NFL players who signed on include Mel Blount, Kellen Winslow, Andre Tippett, Marv Levy, Drew Pearson, Kenny Houston, Jan Stenerud, Robert Brazile, Willie Roaf, Mike Haynes, Elvin Bethea, and Ron Mix.

The “Athletes for Harris” campaign also includes the usual list of left-wing athletes, including its ten co-chairs: Magic Johnson, Billie Jean King, Steve Kerr, Ali Kreiger, Candace Parker, Doc Rivers, Dawn Staley, Ali Truwit, Chris Paul, and Thomas Booker.

The endorsements spurred some sparring on social media:

