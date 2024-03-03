Woke NFL Legend Emmitt Smith Furious at University of Florida for Dumping DEI Positions

Lefty NFL legend Emmitt Smith is blasting the University of Florida for following state law and eliminating its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) positions.

The school was responding to a new rule passed by the Florida Board of Governors passed a regulation in January that eliminated state funding support for DEI departments, positions, and programs. Consequently, Florida ended the 13 full-time DEI employees, and an additional 15 administrative appointments were ended, Fox News reported.

But the three-time Super Bowl champion was incensed by the firings and published a rambling statement attacking the school.

“I’m utterly disgusted by UF’s decision and the precedent that it sets,” said the woke Smith. “Without the DEI department, the job falls to the Office of the Provost, who already has their hands full, to raise money for the university and continue to advance the academic studies in athletic programs.”

“We cannot continue to believe and trust that a team of leaders all made up of the same background will make the right decision when it comes to equality and diversity. History has already proven that is not the case,” he said vaguely.

Smith went on to moan that the university is “falling behind on systemic issues” and claimed without evidence that the school is “now closing the doors on other minorities without oversight.”

The former Dallas Cowboys and former Florida Gators player concluded, attacking those who agree with ending leftist DEI indoctrination, saying, “And to those. who think it’s not your problem and stay on the side lines and say nothing, you are complicit on supporting systemic issues.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston