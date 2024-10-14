Cowboys Ridiculed for Blurring Out Score in Social Media Post During Historic Loss

The Cowboys are facing heavy ridicule on social media for blurring out their terrible score in a photo of the stadium scoreboard that they posted to X on Sunday.

The AT&T Stadium X account used the photo of the stadium’s interior — which also prominently featured the scoreboard — in a post trying to highlight how many fans (93,644) attended Sunday’s game. However, sharp-eyed social media users noticed something funny about the photo that the stadium posted.

A close look at the score on the scoreboard shows that the numbers have been blurred out. The Cowboys played the Detroit Lions on Sunday and were trounced by a final blowout score of 47-9.

Fans were gobsmacked that the tiny little score numbers had been blurred out.

No one was more amused by the embarrassed Cowboys than the Lions. The Detroiters jumped to their own X account and asked, “Is it us or is the scoreboard a little blurry?”

The Lions, of course, were not alone in finding the Cowboys blurring of the score to be hilarious, if not a bit pathetic:

As Fox News noted, the AT&T Stadium X account has deployed the blurred scoreboard trick several times before, too. Fox reported that “the Cowboys’ game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 22 and posted a picture further back from the scoreboard when the team played the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 15. Dallas lost both of those games.”

With a 3-3 record, the Cowboys have not had a great start to the season so far.

