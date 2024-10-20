Steelers Reveal Donald Trump Will Attend Game Against New York Jets as ‘Guest’

Pittsburgh Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten announced former President Donald Trump will attend Sunday’s game against the New York Jets as a “guest.”

In a post on X, Lauten released a statement that Trump would be attending the game “as a guest of an individual suite holder,” and advised fans to “arrive early” so that they would be able to enjoy the team’s “pregame experience” and the game.

The announcement from the Steelers comes after Trump responded to Vice President Kamala Harris’s claims he was “exhausted,” and revealed during an interview on Breitbart News Saturday, he would be attending the Steelers game.

“With former President Trump expected to attend Sunday night’s game as a guest of an individual suite holder, we are working with Secret Service and local authorities to ensure the safety and security of all our fans,” Lauten said in the press release. “As always, we will work to make the fan experience the same as it always is for every Steelers’ home game at Acrisure Stadium..”

“We encourage fans to arrive early to the parking lots and to the gates so that they can enjoy our pregame experience and our celebrations throughout the game that will honor the 50th anniversary of our Super Bowl IX team,” Lauten added.

The announcement of Trump’s attendance comes after former Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown and former Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell attended the former president’s rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania on Saturday.