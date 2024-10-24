Dave Portnoy Says an NBA Player Would be ‘Crucified’ for Behaving Like Angel Reese After Playoff Collapse

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese has been in the media more after her team’s season came to a disastrous end than she was in the weeks leading up to that playoff failure.

Barstool Sports President Dave Portnoy is calling her out on it.

During an appearance on the Barstool Sports ‘Pick Em’ podcast, Portnoy was asked about Reese attending the WNBA Finals in a split-top supporting the Minnesota Lynx and the New York Liberty.

Portnoy revealed he didn’t watch the Finals because Caitlin Clark wasn’t playing. He also took the opportunity to blast Reese for launching her new podcast, Unapologetically Angel, after such a dismal failure of her rookie campaign.

“If a male was doing what Angel Reese is doing, she would get crucified, regardless of skin color, regardless of anything,” Portnoy asserted.

“She’s a rookie in the league whose team sucked, who a**ed out at the end of the season with an injury, who won’t shut up about herself, who ran their best player out of town, the coach got fired, and she started a podcast five seconds into the thing creating all this controversy,” Portnoy said.

“Imagine if your first-round Draft pick had the season she had, the controversy she had, got injured in a questionable injury, a**ed out, and then started a podcast gossiping about everything in the league as a rookie. Please.

“Meanwhile, Caitlin is head down, just f***ing in the gym; you don’t hear a peep from her.”

Reese has also appeared at multiple NFL games and the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The Chicago Sky forward is expected to join the new pro women’s basketball league, Unrivaled, with several WNBA stars signed up for the 3×3 tournament. Unrivaled is rumored to be making a pitch to Caitlin Clark to join the league, which could rival the $150 million deal Argentinian soccer star Lionel Messi received to join Inter Miami,