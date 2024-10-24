NC State Star Grayson McCall Announces Retirement at 23 Due to Head Injuries

North Carolina State football star Grayson McCall has announced he is giving up football at the age of 23 after suffering several head injuries this season.

The three-time Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year (2022, 21, 22) quarterback was seemingly headed for the NFL. Still, at least two serious injuries appear to have changed his mind about continuing a life in football, according to Fox News.

McCall had been delivered tough hits twice this season, both of which knocked him out of the game. The latest occurred on October 5 as his Wolfpack faced Wake Forest. He also suffered a game-ending hit on September 14 against Louisiana Tech.

The 23-year-old player has suffered several concussions at Coastal Carolina ahead of transferring to NC State.

“Unfortunately, my dream has been cut just short,” McCall wrote on Instagram. “As you all know, I have battled injuries my whole career, but this is one that I cannot come back from. I have done everything I can to continue, but this is where the good Lord has called me to serve in a different space. Brain specialists, my family, and I have come to the conclusion that it is in my best interest to hang the cleats up.”

As I feel like my whole world is being taken from me, I feel some sense of contentment. Every time my feet hit the grass, I left every single ounce of myself on that field. I always played my hardest and to the best of my ability because I never knew what play would be my last,” McCall added.

“I have no regrets throughout my career, and that is something I can be proud of. I want to use this time to show my appreciation to everyone who has been along for the ride. To my family, friends, teammates, fans, and all the coaches who have poured into me over the years, I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart. Without you all, none of this would have ever been possible,” he wrote.

McCall led the nation with 2,488 passing yards and 26 touchdown passes in 2020, and in 2021 led the nation with 27 touchdown passes.

He joined the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in 2019 and transferred to NC State for the 2023 season.

