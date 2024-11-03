SJSU Volleyball Player Critical of Trans Athlete Reacts to Coach’s Suspension: ‘They Took Away the Only Safe Space We Had’

San Jose State University women’s volleyball player Brooke Slusser is blasting her school after administrators suspended the team’s assistant coach, who filed a Title IX complaint over the school’s decision to secretly place a transgender athlete on the school’s volleyball team.

Slusser slammed the college for taking away the one person she felt was trying to protect the team and her fellow female players.

“My assistant coach spoke truth to protect my team. Then… they (suspend) her. They took away the only safe space we had in the program. Because she knew that it was right to stand up for the 18 women on the team. Not one man,” the student wrote Saturday on her X account.

Slusser’s comments came as San Jose State officials announced Saturday that assistant coach Melissa Batie-Smoose is “not with the team at this time.”

The suspended coach had filed a Title IX complaint last week and also gave an interview in which she lamented the toxic culture created by the school’s aggressively enforced trans-inclusion policy.

Batie-Smoose alleges in her complaint that Blaire Fleming, the transgender player, and another teammate engaged in a conspiracy to help San Jose State lose a match and injure SJSU player Brooke Slusser, according to Quilette.

Fox News reported that Slusser had also filed a lawsuit against SJSU, alleging that officials had hidden from team members the fact that Fleming was a male who identified as a woman.

In her lawsuit, Slusser claims that the school hid Fleming’s gender from the team even though “this was now a well-known fact to the athletic department and virtually everyone else at SJSU.”

“This is just another form of what San Jose State has been trying to do – silence people that are speaking up for their First Amendment rights and for what’s right,” Batie-Smoose told Outkick. She added that the school tried to order her to remain silent about the suspension.

