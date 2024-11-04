Harrison Butker, the Super Bowl-winning kicker for the Kansas City Chiefs, released a pro-Trump ad on Monday, calling people to protect their faith by voting for the former president.

The ad appeals primarily to Catholics, Butker’s professed faith, but largely criticizes Vice President Kamala Harris and the Democrats for their antagonism of the public expression of those beliefs.

“They say our beliefs don’t belong in public life,” the ad says. “They mock and dismiss those of us who find strength in faith.”

The ad then cited former President Trump’s support for religious liberty during his White House tenure and his recent pledges to protect Christians from government overreach.

Butker previously endorsed Donald Trump for president in early-October.

“I’m supporting the president that’s going to be the most pro-life president, I think Donald Trump [is right on the] topic that is the most crucial topic for me,” Butker told Laura Ingraham on Fox News. “I want us to be fighting for the most vulnerable, fighting for the unborn, and that’s what we should prioritize.”

“You have to vote for whoever’s going to be the most pro-life president, and we have to be prayerful men that put God first, and I think that’s what’s going to be best for our country,” Butker emphasized.

Butker’s ad was released the same night that Randi Mahomes, the mother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, publicly wore a “Make America Great Again” hat.