WATCH: Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker Endorses Donald Trump: ‘The Most Pro-Life President’

Kansas City Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker officially endorsed Donald Trump while speaking to Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Thursday.

When Ingraham asked Butker if he is supporting Donald Trump, Butker insisted that he is voting for Trump because he is the most pro-life candidate up for election this year.

“I’m supporting the president that’s going to be the most pro-life president, I think Donald Trump [is right on the] topic that is the most crucial topic for me,” Butker told Ingraham. “I want us to be fighting for the most vulnerable, fighting for the unborn, and that’s what we should prioritize.”

Ingraham mentioned that Roe v Wade would not have been overturned without Donald Trump’s support and his confirmed picks to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“You have to vote for whoever’s going to be the most pro-life president,” Butker reiterated, “and we have to be prayerful men that put God first, and I think that’s what’s going to be best for our country.”

Butker, of course, became a major target from leftists who wanted the Chiefs to fire him when he dared to advocate for traditional Christian family values at a college commencement speech in May.

Despite the hate the left whipped up against hit, Butker later defended his views and refused to back down.

Butker is not the only person in the Chiefs’ orbit who has come out to defy the left’s hatred for Donald Trump.

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, appeared to have tripled down on her apparent Trump support in August despite haters.

