ESPN’s Ryan Clark Tells Fans He Refuses to Respect ‘Bigot’ Donald Trump

ESPN football analyst and former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark took to his X account to insist that he’ll never respect “bigot” Donald Trump and that the U.S.A. is “divisive.”

In his accompanying video, Clark told his followers that Trump made the 2024 campaign “divisive.”

“It reminded me how divisive this country had gotten,” Clark said of the campaign. “How divisive this election had gotten. When did the side that candidate feel like they won the Super Bowl? When did they brag about it? When did they boast about it? When did they throw it in your face? Because it was just their guy, not our guy. Or, on the other side, the sadness, the depression. People truly thinking this not being a place that they could live.”

Oh, the humanities that Donald Trump should win the popular vote and increase his portion of the minority vote in every metric across the entire country.

Clark expressed his awe at how wonderful it was back when his guy won and, like Trump, Obama sailed into the White House with a popular vote win.

“It started when we wanted to make America great again, but wasn’t it before? I felt it was the greatest it had ever been,” Clark insisted. “For eight years, President Obama represented us with class and with grace and with elegance and with decency. There were no scandals. There were no impeachments. There were no felony charges. There were no indictments. There were none of these things that were unbecoming of the office. And we elected someone that ran a campaign based in bigotry and based in hate. And for those four years it wasn’t great.”

Clark did not bother to mention the drone strikes Obama approved that even killed some American citizens, nor the bloody Benghazi attacks that he failed to prevent, nor the corrupt FBI gun-running scheme called “Operation Fast and Furious,” nor the fact that the IRS was caught redhanded using its powers to target Christians and conservatives based solely on their political ideology, nor Nancy Pelosi’s act of pushing through votes in the middle of the night to avoid public scrutiny, among just some of the Obama era scandals.

Clark continued, saying, “In (2016), I remember someone sitting in that office calling people that peacefully protested sons of bitches and in 2020, in his last year, it wasn’t about just COVID to me, it was the most divided this country had ever been.”

“I think now the difficult part is I do understand that not everyone that supports him believes in his rhetoric, and everyone that supports him thinks bigotry is OK,” Clark bloviated. “They told me that he believes in Christian values … For me, I’ll give him that grace because I do want salvation for all people. It’s going to be forever hard to respect the man – and I don’t and I won’t. But I will respect the office.”

In conclusion, Clark claimed it was he who was taking the high road despite disparaging the very man who won more black, Jewish, Hispanic, women, men, and young voters than any Republican in recent history.

“I want to be a sane man in an insane society. I want to be a reasonable man in an unreasonable world. So, I won’t be divisive. But I do hope, for all of our sakes, he understands that he’s our president.”

