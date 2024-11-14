World’s Top Woman Golfer Reveals Verdict on WNBA Star Caitlin Clark’s Game

The world’s top female golfer, Nelly Korda, has made her pronouncement on WNBA rookie of the year Caitlin Clark’s golf game after the two paired up for the LPGA’s pro-am at Pelican Golf Club on Wednesday.

Clark has spent much of her WNBA off-season working on her golf game and has not made her first foray into the world of women’s pro golf by joining this week’s pro-am.

“I’ve tried to practice as much as I can,” the WNBA star said ahead of Wednesday’s match. “I’m just the average golfer. I’m going to hit some good; I’m going to hit some bad. Just going to try not to hit anyone standing outside of the ropes. But it’ll be fun.”

Now, top pro Korda, 26, is praising Clark. The two women partnered with Dan Towriss and Jason Rickard for the first nine holes at the Pelican Golf Club before golf legend Annika Sorenstam jumped in to replace Korda for the back nine.

Clark had her problems on the course, but Korda was still impressed, the Daily Mail reported.

“It was great to see how relaxed she was,” Kodra exclaimed.

“Obviously with the media attention she has gotten probably in the past year and a half, two years, you can see how she’s comfortable playing in front of a larger crowd. And she was just really enjoying it. You can tell,” she continued.

“She’s definitely very talented. She was picking the ball really clean,” the pro added. “She was losing a couple of shots to the right, but I asked her how many times a week she plays, and I think with the amount of obligations she has, she probably gets to the golf course once a week. So, just play once a week. She was playing really well.”

Korda was also impressed by Clark’s impact on women’s sports in general.

“I think it’s great for women’s sports,” she gushed. “I love that she has a love for the game of golf. Me, like I’ve never really tuned into watching basketball before her, honestly.”

Korda concluded, saying, “I think it’s just growing the interest in all of women’s sports. I hope that’s what grows from this relationship.”

