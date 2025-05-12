Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Places 3rd in Miss Maine USA Beauty Pageant, Transgender Isabelle St. Cyr Makes Top 10

Bill Belichick may have led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl victories but he couldn’t lead his girlfriend, 24-year-old Jordon Hudson, to first place at the Miss Maine USA beauty pageant.

Hudson came in third at the pageant – a disappointing result after winning second place last year. Shelby Powell of Bangor took home the top prize and will be representing her state of Maine at Miss USA this year. Isabelle St. Cyr, who made history as the first transgender contest to compete in the state pageant, made the top 10.

According to reports, Hudson seemed none-too-pleased with placing one tier lower than last year’s pageant. Per the New York Post:

She looked dejected behind her beaming stage smile as the results were read aloud — and it was revealed she’d landed one place worse than she did in 2024. Then offstage, after the contest ended, Hudson’s face remained downcast as her bodyguard rebuffed reporters clamoring for questions. “She’s not answering,” the bodyguard said.

The loss comes after Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson generated intense controversy over his CBS News Sunday Morning interview wherein Hudson injected herself into the conversation while shutting down questions about their relationship.

“We’re not talking about that,” Hudson said when asked how the two met.

Belichick claimed that CBS presented a “false narrative” with “selectively-edited clips” to make it seem like Hudson had meddled in the conversation and that he only agreed to interview about his upcoming memoir.

“Unfortunately, that expectation was not honored during the interview. I was surprised when unrelated topics were introduced, and I repeatedly expressed to the reporter, Tony Dokoupil, and the producers that I preferred to keep the conversation centered on the book,” he said. “After this occurred several times, Jordon, with whom I share both a personal and professional relationship, stepped in to reiterate that point to help refocus the discussion.”

CBS News later released a statement disputing the coach, asserting that he agreed to a wide-ranging interview with no designated taboos.

“When we agreed to speak with Mr. Belichick, it was for a wide-ranging interview. There were no preconditions or limitations to this conversation. This was confirmed repeatedly with his publisher before the interview took place and after it was completed,” it said.

The University of North Carolina then reportedly banned Hudson from attending Belichick’s practices as coach there.

Hudson addressed the controversy during the question-and-answer phase of the Miss Maine USA final round.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.