Hagerty Says He Is ‘Inclined’ to Give Extension on Debt Ceiling — Trump Needs ‘the Time and the Runway’ to Improve Economy

During this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) expressed his support for President Donald Trump’s efforts to pass the so-called “big, beautiful bill,” panned by some Republicans for the extension of the debt ceiling.

“Senator, I know you can only afford three no-votes to get this thing passed,” host Maria Bartiromo said. “Where are you on this? And what is the status?”

Hagerty replied, “Well, I have a lot more faith in President Trump’s ability to get long-term effect achieved here. You have seen the DOGE effort. There’s a massive deregulation thrust under way. Every conversation is about efficiency, cutting costs, getting more for less. It’s going to take President Trump a little bit of time, though. You know how much stimulus was unleashed into this economy.”

“We have got to give President Trump the headroom to sort this out,” he continued. “And so President Trump has asked for an extension of the debt ceiling. I’m more than inclined to grant him what he needs to give him the time and the runway to actually get an economy to a far better place, a much more efficient and effective place, at the same time shoring up some of the problems that have been left to us by this Biden administration that’s been ongoing.”

