WATCH: Dolphins’ Zach Seiler Hits the Trump Dance After Big Play

Few things had gone right for Miami in the first part of the season. Now that the Fins have turned things around recently, there’s cause for celebration. And how do the Dolphins celebrate good play on the field?

Well, they hit the Trump Dance, of course.

The moment of Trumpian jubilation came in the third quarter of Miami’s beatdown of New England as defensive lineman Zach Seiler celebrated getting a stop in the only way that made sense.

Fellow Dolphin defenders Calais Campbell and Emmanuel Ogbah thought Seiler looked like he was having so much fun they decided to join in.

Liberals, no doubt, were not having a good time over the last few weeks as more than a dozen college and pro football players have hit the dance inspired by their political nemesis.

Should upset liberals look to the league for relief from dancing Trumps, they can forget it. The NFL has already said they have “no issue” with the celebrations and no plans to stop them.