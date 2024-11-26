WATCH: Chiefs’ Tershawn Wharton Saves Young Fan Who Falls over Stadium Railing

Not all heroes wear capes, but one young Chiefs fan’s hero wears a helmet and cleats.

Following the Chiefs’ 30-27 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, a young Chiefs fan leaned over the railing to high-five his victorious team as they made their way off the field. However, he leaned too far because he fell over the railing.

Thankfully, Kansas City’s Tershawn Newton was there to catch the youngster and make the greatest play of the day.

Security can be seen and heard telling fans to get back from the rail for precisely the reason they all witnessed when the boy fell over.

Wharton addressed the incident on Wednesday’s Pat McAfee Show, saying he has a tradition of handing his gloves out to fans at the end of games.

The Chiefs were on the road Sunday when they played the Panthers. Wharton, 26, says he wants to invite the fan and his family to a game in Kansas City.

Wharton has appeared in 11 games this year, accounting for 2.5 sacks and five QB hits.