WATCH: Jags-Texans Game Erupts in Chaos After Dirty Hit on Trevor Lawrence

Sunday’s Jaguars-Texans game descended into chaos more than once when Jags quarterback Trevor Lawrence was carted off the field after being clotheslined by Houston linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair.

As the first quarter wound down, Lawrence, who had only just come back to play after missing two games with a shoulder injury, scrambled but apparently could not find an open teammate, so he took a slide down. But as he did so, the Texans’ Al-Shaair broke free of the defenders and blasted Lawrence with a forearm hit after the QB had already hit the ground.

WATCH:

The smashing blow sent Lawrence back onto the grass but also sent his teammates to chase after Al-Shaair. The scrum eventually drew both teams to the field in a pushing, punching, and shoving match that lasted several minutes.

Meanwhile, medics tended to Lawrence, who was still lying flat on the field.

That was not the end of the ire, though, as another scuffle broke out between Al-Shaair and Jaguars offensive lineman Brandon Scherff, who began shouting at each other.

The scrums resulted in two ejections and one penalty. Al-Shaair and Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones were both ejected, while Jags tight end Evan Engram was penalized for unnecessary roughness.

It was also reported that home team fans got in on the actions as Houston’s Al-Shaair found himself showered with garbage and beer cups as he left the field, the New York Post reported.

The game ended with a win for the Texans 6,-0.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston