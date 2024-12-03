Serena Williams Blasts ‘Haters’ over Skin-Bleaching Accusations: ‘I’m a Dark Black Woman…I Love Who I am’

Tennis legend Serena Williams is firing back at “haters.” who accused her of bleaching her skin after a recent appearance at a school with her family.

The controversy erupted after Williams, her husband Alexis Ohanian, and two children appeared in a picture at a school event, People Magazine reported.

“And then I put just that neutral color, that is actually my skin color, and no, for you haters out there, I do not bleach my skin,” Williams said in the video. “There is a thing called sunlight, and in that sunlight, you get different colors.”

As to why her skin appeared lighter in the photo, Williams says she was volunteering at her daughter’s play and was wearing “stage makeup.”

Williams added, “Yes, I’m calling you out on this because it is ridiculous. Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, she bleached her skin.’ I’m a dark, Black woman, and I love who I am, and I love how I look.”

The 23-time Grand Slam champion hastened to add that she does not criticize those who choose to bleach their skin. However, she chooses not to do that.

“And if people do it, that’s their thing, and they have every opportunity and they should. I don’t judge, but you guys do,” she said.

“But that’s what this world is about, and I stay in my lane — the non-judgy one, and I keep it. But no, I actually don’t bleach my skin, so can we just kinda clear that up?”

Williams, who retired from tennis more than two years ago, has recently had work done on her body. In June, she received radio frequency treatment at a spa in Paris to tighten her stomach.