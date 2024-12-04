NFL Upholds Texans’ Azeez Al-Shaair’s Suspension over Brutal Hit on Trevor Lawrence After Appeal

Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair made his case to the NFL for why he should not be suspended three games for an illegal hit on Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, but the league found his case lacking.

“Hearing officer Ramon Foster, jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA, has upheld the three-game suspension of Houston linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair,” NFL Senior Vice President of Football & International Communications Michael Signora wrote Wednesday on X.

Late in the second quarter of the Texans’ game against the Jaguars, Houston’s Azeez Al-Shaair hit Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence as he slid.

A wild melee ensued between the two teams, and Al-Shaair was penalized and ejected.

After the game, Al-Shaair apologized for the hit and insisted there was no malicious intent.

“I’ve always played the game as hard as I could,” Al-Shaair wrote. “Never with the intent to harm anyone and anybody that knows me knows that. My goal is to hit you as hard as I can then I pray you’re still able to get up and play the next play,” he said in a statement. “And when the game is over go home to your family unharmed because it’s not personal! It’s just competition. We both are trying to do the same thing which is provide for our families!”

Al-Shaair added, “I genuinely didn’t see him sliding until it was too late. And it all happens in the blink of an eye. To Trevor I genuinely apologize to you for what ended up happening. Before the game we spoke and I told you how it was great to see you back out on the field and wished you well. I would never want to see any player hurt because of a hit I put on them especially one that’s deemed ‘late’ or ‘unnecessary.’ To the rest of his teammates I can definitely understand you having his back and defending him in a situation like that.”

The Texans are on a bye week, so the three-game suspension will not begin until the Texans face the Dolphins on December 15. Al-Shaair will be able to play against the Titans in the final game of the regular season.