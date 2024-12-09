‘Never Felt So Attacked’: Wife of Browns Players Blasts Steelers Fans for ‘Blatantly Disrespectful’ Behavior

The Steelers were downright inhospitable to the visiting Browns on Sunday, and, as it turns out, so were Steelers fans.

Carly Teller, the wife of Browns lineman Wyatt Teller, took to X on Monday to detail her disagreeable experience and those of her friends in the visiting families section at Acrisure Stadium. Teller claims she and fellow Browns wives were screamed at and treated “blatantly disrespectfully.”

“The fans in Pittsburgh today were so blatantly disrespectful to me and the Browns girls,” she wrote. “I’ve never felt so attacked by people who I literally did nothing to. Very sad/embarrassing behavior.”

Switching platforms, Teller added a selfie of her and other wives at the game with a message that read, “When you’re just trying to have a drink and watch your husbands at work but surrounded by Steelers fans who are screaming at the and you the entire team.”

The Browns offensive line struggled to protect quarterback Jameis Winston from a relentless Pittsburgh pass rush. Winston was sacked three times, chased or knocked down on several other plays, and was generally harassed throughout the afternoon.

Winston threw two picks as the Browns fell to their divisional rival, 27-14.

Teller is in his seventh year in the league and sixth with the Browns.