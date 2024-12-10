Olympic Gold Medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock Says Wrestling Men is ‘Very Difficult,’ Should Only Happen in Practice

Olympic gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock is taking a stand against biological men in women’s sports and says she is not interested in facing men in competition.

The Olympian told Fox News that she has wrestled men in practice sessions, but it is “very, very difficult” to beat a man, even when they are smaller and lighter than she.

On Sunday at the FOX Nation Patriot Awards, Fox News asked Mensah-Stock, who became the first black woman to win gold in freestyle wrestling in 2021, if she has ever been faced with wrestling a man in competition.

“No, thank goodness. But I know a few people that have,” Mensah-Stock replied.

She went on to say that she does not want to face a man in freestyle wrestling, even though she has had practice sessions against men.

“Well, I’ll just say this. I’ve wrestled plenty of guys in practice and I will only wrestle them in practice — because wrestling men is very, very difficult even when they are 20 pounds smaller than me,” the Olympian said. “So, like if they’re the same weight as me… I just keep it in practice.”

Mensah-Stock has recently signed a contract with the WWE, but her role there has not yet been revealed.

The 32-year-old Chicago native became one of the most notable Olympians at the 2021 Tokyo Games for draping herself in the American flag and proclaiming how much she loves living in the U.S.A. after her stunning wrestling victory.

“It feels amazing,” Mensah-Stock said of competing for her country. “I love representing the U.S.,” she continued as she brought her hands up in the shape of a heart. “I freaking love living there, I love it, and I’m so happy I get to represent U-S-A,” she said.

