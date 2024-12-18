Iowa to Retire Caitlin Clark’s #22 Jersey

The number Caitlin Clark made famous at Iowa will now be retired by the University of Iowa.

In an announcement posted to X on Wednesday, the school announced it would retire Clark’s iconic #22 jersey during the Hawkeyes’ game against USC on February 2 (2/2).

“I’m forever proud to be a Hawkeye, and Iowa holds a special place in my heart that is bigger than just basketball,” Clark said in a statement. “It means the world to me to receive this honor and to celebrate it with my family, friends, and alumni.”

Clark’s accomplishments at Iowa were not confined to women’s college basketball. She surpassed Kelsey Plum to become the all-time women’s leading scorer and passed up “Pistol” Pete Maravich, the men’s all-time scoring leader, to become the #1 overall scorer in college history.

Throughout her 139 games at Iowa, Clark averaged an incredible 28.4 points with 8.2 assists.

Clark’s historic college career served as a springboard to a landmark rookie campaign in the WNBA, where the sharpshooter broke the league record for three-pointers by a rookie and three-pointers in a season.

Last week, Clark was named Time Magazine’s Athlete of the Year for 2024 in recognition of her thrilling final season at Iowa, her record-setting performance on the floor, and the dramatic increase in popularity she brought to the WNBA.