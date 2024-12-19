NCAA President Charlie Baker suggested that women should take it upon themselves to use separate facilities if transgender athletes make them feel uncomfortable.

The NCAA president issued his suggestion when speaking to the Senate Judiciary Committee about legalized sports gambling, during which several Republican lawmakers pressed him on the issue of transgenders in women’s sports. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), in particular, asked about a specific NCAA policy that says “transgender student-athletes should be able to use the locker room, shower and toilet facilities in accordance with their gender identity.”

“Everybody else should have an opportunity to use other facilities if they wish to do so,” Baker responded.

Baker said that the NCAA gives colleges that host sporting events to accommodate athletes however they see fit.

“I believe our guidelines give people optionality in how they choose to use their facilities,” Baker said. “We told the local folks who hosted our tournaments that they need to make accommodations for the people who are playing.”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) asked Baker why his organization ignored a letter from earlier this year signed by several Republican lawmakers inquiring about men in women’s sports.

“I am still disappointed that there is not an NCAA policy to protect women in competition. You all have had time to do this. Our female athletes deserve it,” said Blackburn. “If you’re going to partner up on gambling and other things, and we applaud that, you have got to make certain that you are protecting women’s sports for women.”

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) even told Baker to grow a spine and take a stand.

“Why do you support allowing transgender women, who are biological males, to compete against nontransgender biological females?” the senator asked. “You are allowing biological males to compete against biological females, and you folks at the NCAA don’t do anything except sit there, watch, cash your checks and suck on your teeth.”

While Baker agreed with Kennedy that biological males have an advantage “every time competing with a biological female,” he said that federal courts have given “no clarity on this issue legally” in federal law.

