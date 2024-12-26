Colorado Buffaloes Coach Deion Sanders has a major warning for his players ahead of Friday’s Alamo Bowl game: If any of them are caught smoking before the game, it “will be your last puff.”

Sanders is seen on video addressing his players and making sure they take their health and the game seriously.

“If I smell smoke on any floor or if I get someone that tells me somebody is smoking on that floor, that will be your last puff,” Sanders said.

Some players were heard laughing, but Sanders went on to show them that he was deadly serious.

“I’m just trying to tell you — it will be your last puff. That’ll be your last puff. I hope it was good because that’s gonna be your last one,” he continued. “I promise you, if I smell smoke on your clothes at practice in the morning, at breakfast, at anything, that’s gonna be your last time.”

The coach didn’t explain exactly what sort of smoke he was referring to, but presumably, he was referring to any kind of smoke.

This will be the Buffaloes first bowl game since 2020, but if they win, it will be their first win since 2004.

Colorado has two players who are hot prospects for the 2025 NFL Draft: Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. They are considered so likely to be first-round draft picks that they have taken out disability insurance in case they are injured in any of their games this season, Fox News reported.

“We happen to have two players that are probably going to be the first two picks of the NFL Draft,” Sanders told the media on Monday. “I think we all know who those two are, and they have received; I think, the highest number of coverage that has ever been covered in college football. It far exceeds anyone that has ever played this game of college football. So, we’re happy and excited.”

