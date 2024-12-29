If you thought something called the Pop-Tarts Bowl could not turn into a serious incident involving a fight between players on the same team, you were mistaken.

During the second quarter, redshirt senior Simeon Barrow Jr. and freshman Marquise Lightfoot got into an argument on the sidelines. That, by itself, is not all that uncommon. However, this beef didn’t just stay an argument. It turned into a fight.

Much of the tension could be attributed to the fact that the Hurricanes were playing in the Pop-Tarts Bowl at all; Miami spent much of the year ranked well within the top 10 and even the Top 5, snatching victory from the jaws of defeat on multiple occasions. However, that luck would run out in the season’s final game when the Canes lost to Syracuse.

That loss knocked Miami out of contention for the ACC Championship Game and, by extension, the College Football Playoff.

Things looked promising for the Canes early in the game when future first-round draft pick Cam Ward led the offense. Mimi went to the locker room at halftime with a 31-28 lead. However, Ward sat out the second half of the game, and things unraveled for Miami from there.

As victors of the Pop-Tarts Bowl, the Cyclones feasted on the Pop-Tarts mascot, which was “toasted” at the end.

Iowa State went on to win the game, 42-41.