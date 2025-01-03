Watch: California Surfer Rides Potential World-Record 108-Foot Wave

Simon Kent

A 23-year-old California surfer may well have set a world record for riding the biggest wave ever confronted while he was challenging turbulent storm waters just south of San Francisco.

Alessandro “Alo” Slebir has been credited with the feat at Mavericks surf spot near Half Moon Bay.

Vice reports that should the measurements be verified, Slebir’s wave is estimated to have been 108-feet tall.

Newsweek notes the current Guinness World Record for the largest wave surfed is held by Germany’s Sebastian Steudtner, who successfully conquered an 86-foot wave off the coast of Norte, Portugal, on October 29, 2020.

File/German surfer and current world record holder Sebastian Steudtner rides a wave during the World Surf League Nazare Big Wave Challenge at Praia do Norte in Nazare, on January 22, 2024. (MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images)

According to local publication SF Gate, Slebir’s potentially record-breaking surf took place at around 3:15 p.m. PT on December 23, as the Golden State endured a winter storm which saw powerful winds and flooding for some areas.

Slebir posted a photograph on Instagram of himself surfing down a colossal wave and thanked the local Mavericks Rescue Team “for watching over” the proceedings.

In order to become the Guinness World Record for the largest wave ever surfed, Slebir’s feat will have to be registered with the organization, along with supporting evidence.

