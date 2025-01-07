Shannon Sharpe Accused of ‘Baiting’ Skip Bayless into ‘Pimp Competition’

Sports commentator Jason Whitlock has accused Shannon Sharpe of “baiting” his Fox Sports colleague Skip Bayless into a “pimp competition,” which resulted in Bayless being named in a sexual harassment lawsuit.

As Breitbart News reported, a former Fox Sports hairdresser filed a lawsuit against her former employer, claiming that Skip Bayless sexually harassed her and offered money for sex.

The former employee, Noushin Faraji, claims in her lawsuit that Bayless offered to give her $1.5 million to have sex with him, but she refused his offer, according to Variety. She also claims that Bayless hinted that he could get her fired for having an affair with his co-host, Shannon Sharpe, an act she denies ever happened. Faraji, who is of Iranian heritage, also claims she was racially and sexually harassed while working at the network and accuses Fox of wrongful termination, retaliation, and harassment.

Speaking on his show with The Blaze, Whitlock said that Shannon Sharpe had been “baiting” Bayless into a game of sexual exploits that escalated into a full-scale “pimp competition.”

“He walked around that place like he was banging every makeup and wardrobe girl in the place… (he) was known for running around there in the tightest little boxer shorts he could find and nothing else,” Whitlock said.

“He has baited Skip Bayless – for lack of a better explanation – into a pimp competition. Who can have the most girls in hair and makeup like them? Want to be with them?” added Whitlock. “That competition is for idiots, that competition is for people that want to get ‘Me Too’d,’ that competition is for people that want to end up in a lawsuit – and that’s where Skip is.”

Despite Whitlock’s assertions, Sharpe has not been named in the lawsuit, and the former NFL star has insisted that he had no involvement in the allegations against Bayless.

“That has nothing to do with me. There’s nothing to address. In those 42 pages, it doesn’t mention that Shannon Sharpe did anything. But you all want to get clicks, so you mention me,” he said.

Whitlock, however, claimed that Sharpe pushed Bayless into a “sexual olympics” with an understanding of his personality.

“Understand Skip’s personality and how hyper competitive – in a delusional way – he is,” Whitlock said.

“There’s a sexual Olympics inside male locker rooms… everybody is swapping stories about who they’re banging,” Whitlock added. “So Skip Bayless – in his own foolishness – thinks he’s competing with Shannon Sharpe and Shannon Sharpe’s ability to seduce, flirt with, conquer the women inside the Fox Sports wardrobe, makeup, hair stylist locker room.”

