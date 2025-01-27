Brittany Mahomes Lashes Out at Bills Fans After ‘Disgusting’ Kermit Stunt

Patrick Mahomes was effusive with praise for his vanquished foe, the Buffalo Bills, after Sunday night’s AFC Championship Game. His wife, much less so.

Brittany Mahomes took to Instagram following the Chiegs 32-29 victory over Buffalo, reminding the “Bills Mafia” of when they hung a Kermit puppet from a pole wearing her husband’s jersey. What’s the connection between Kermit and the Chiefs QB? Many have suggested that Mahomes’s voice is similar to that of the famous frog.

The frog hanging occurred in November. The famed Muppet even had a hairdo similar to that of Mahomes.

“Do we remember this, Buffalo? Absolutely disgusting,” Brittany Mahomes wrote in her Instagram post, captioning a picture of the incident. “So, as you go home tonight, I pray we become better people.”

Sunday’s game marked the Chiefs’ seventh consecutive trip to the AFC Championship Game, and the victory gave them their third straight trip to the Super Bowl. Kansas City will have a chance to do what no other team in NFL history has done: win three Super Bowls in a row.

If victorious, the Chiefs will have collected their fourth Super Bowl ring with Mahomes as a starter and their fifth in franchise history.