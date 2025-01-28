Browns GM Confident Deion Sanders Would Not Block Cleveland from Drafting Shedeur

The internet seems convinced that Deion Sanders is poised to play the part of Archie Manning and pick which team will be allowed to draft his son. However, Browns General Manager Andrew Berry doesn’t see it that way.

Deion Sanders addressed the rumors himself last month on social media, calling the report that he would block his son, Shedeur, from going to the Browns or the Giants a “lie.”

Neither the Giants nor the Browns have the #1 overall pick. That selection belongs to the Tennessee Titans. Still, Cleveland has the second overall pick, and if the Titans opt for Cam Ward or Travis Hunter, the Browns could draft Sanders.

Should that happen, Berry doesn’t foresee Deion blocking the Browns from selecting his son.

“I don’t anticipate that being a problem,” Berry said via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Berry met with Sanders at the East-West Shrine Bowl last week. While this doesn’t mean the Browns intend to draft Sanders, as every general manager meets with just about every player at the Shrine Bowl, it did allow Berry to get to know the young man.

“Shedeur is a really impressive young man,” Berry said. “He’s poised. He’s calm. He’s smart, and you can tell that he’s been raised by — quite honestly — a Hall of Fame dad. We’re going to get to know him even more over the course of the spring, but he’s really impressive.”

Impressive is a good way to describe Sanders’ career at Colorado. In two years as the Buffaloes starter, he completed nearly 72 percent of his passes and threw for 7,364 yards with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.