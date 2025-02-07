Eli Manning Denied First Ballot Hall of Fame Entry, ‘Happy’ for Those Who Got In

There’s a strong chance Eli Manning will eventually be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but it won’t happen in 2025.

Manning, a two-time Super Bowl champion and two-time Super Bowl MVP, was voted down by the Hall of Fame Selection Committee after making the list of finalists. Antonio Gates, Eric Allen, Jared Allen, and Sterling Sharpe, who did make the cut, will be inducted this summer before the Hall of Fame game.

“I was happy for the guys that got in,” Manning told PFT Live. “I competed against Jared Allen. I sent him a text. I feel like I kind of got him in because he sacked me so many times, so I helped his resume,” Manning said. “Antonio Gates, when I was coming out, thinking about going to the Chargers, doing workouts with them, they were telling me, ‘We’ve got this guy on the practice squad who didn’t play college football, but he’s going to be a superstar, Hall of Famer,’ and I was like, Yeah, right. So happy for him.”

Manning’s yards (57,023) and TDs (366) are likely good enough to win voters. His championship resume doesn’t hurt either. However, his .500 lifetime winning percentage and high number of interceptions (244) likely hurt his cause as a first-ballot entry.