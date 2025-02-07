WATCH: Tom Brady on Referee Favoritism Controversy: ‘It’s All BS’

Tom Brady has heard your lamentations about referee favoritism toward the Chiefs, and he is calling it BS, literally.

The 7-time Super Bowl champion appeared on Fox & Friends Friday morning, where he was asked for his thoughts on the increasingly mainstream accusation that NFL officials favor the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I think it’s just all BS. It’s just a bunch of noise,” he said. “These refs have very challenging jobs to do. I’m very happy Twitter didn’t exist during the Tuck Rule Game in 2001; let me say that. I would’ve been on the wrong end on a lot of those. But these refs are out there trying to do their very best.

“They got to make decisions in a split second, and they’re gonna call what they see, and these guys are some of the most professional people on the field. They just want to do a good job like everyone else. And look, sometimes the calls go your way; sometimes they don’t. In the end, over the course of a 140-play game on both sides of the ball, the players have plenty of opportunities to go out there and make an impact in the game, winning or losing, and that’s what I’m excited to see on Sunday night.”

The topic of the Chiefs specifically benefitting from these calls came to the fore again this offseason after three highly controversial calls in the Divisional Round game all went Kansas City’s way, and another two controversial calls went their way again in the Bills game.

With a 0ne-point lead and a crucial 4th & 1, Bills QB Josh Allen failed to convert (or, at least, seemingly failed to) the first down. The play was critical since the Chiefs were awarded the ball, scored on the ensuing possession, and never looked back as they eeked out a three-point win and punched their ticket to the Super Bowl.

Brady may feel that all the concern over officiating is “BS”; however, that view puts him at odds with his future fellow Hall of Famer Troy Aikman, who, while not referencing the Chiefs specifically, thinks the NFL needs to prioritize fixing its officiating problem this offseason.

“I know the officials have a tough job. I mean, the scrutiny that they’re under,” Aikman said on a recent episode of SI Media with Jimmy Traina. “As we’ve gotten more advanced with instant replay, those guys, it seems, have become more and more scrutinized.

“And the game has not become less controversial. The game has become more controversial,” Aikman continued. “I just think that we’re at a point that this has tipped a little bit because the league is partners with a number of these gambling services.

“Here you are promoting gambling — people are gambling more than they ever have before, and those types of calls – there’s a lot at stake regardless. But especially when you’re considering there’s a lot of money that’s changing hands with these calls as well.

“I think that we owe it to the fans that we get it right, and I think we’re at a point in time where we can. We can get it more right. So, that was really my position in just trying to lean on the NFL and say, ‘Hey, we gotta fix this. We gotta address it in the offseason.’”