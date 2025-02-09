Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones got a bit emotional during the playing of the national anthem Sunday at Super Bowl LIX.

As Grammy winner Jon Batiste delivered his rendition of the Star Spangled Banner, Caesars Superdome cameras found Jones dabbing his eyes.

WATCH:

The last time the Eagles faced Kansas City in the Super Bowl was 2023, and at that time, an Eagle was seen tearing up when Philly head coach Nick Sirianni teared up over his deeply felt patriotism.

In that contest, the Chiefs beat Philly 38-35 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ.

Now, just two years later, it is a Super Bowl rematch in New Orleans.

