Travis Kelce may have received many condolences from friends and family who were equally upset over Sunday’s Chiefs Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but his former girlfriend is not one of them.

The Kansas City Chiefs lost their chance to threepeat at Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans with their 40-22 loss to the Eagles, but Kelce’s former girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, was thrilled over the final score.

Nicole was right there in Caesars Superdome after the game, but she wasn’t cheering for her ex-boyfriend’s team. Nicole was on the field blowing around confetti in Eagles’ white and green colors and rooting for Philly.

Kelce and Nicole dated for five years, but their relationship ended in 2022. Kelce has since famously dated pop star Taylor Swift.

Recently, Fox News reported that Nicole admitted that some of the other Chiefs’ wives and girlfriends have “cooled” on her and that she isn’t as close as she once was with them.

After she was seen happily celebrating the Eagles, one can imagine that the relationship might get downright chilly.

Nicole also said that she has been a target of hate from Taylor Swift fans since the pop singer ended up with her ex.

“I would be lying if I said that that level of hate (from Swift’s fans) and just like online chaos doesn’t impact me, it does. Even to this day,” Nicole insisted.

“Oh yeah, you could go to my most recent post, and it will be people debating with each other why I am worthless, and I’ll never be a talented person, and I have no career, and I’m a bum,” Nicole said of comments from Swifties.

