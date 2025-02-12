Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Muses on NFL Future After Brutal Super Bowl Defeat

Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce opened up about his NFL future on a recent podcast episode but refused to make any definitive statement about it.

On a recent episode of New Heights, the podcast he co-hosts with his brother, retired Eagles star Jason Kelce, Travis acknowledged fans’ demand for information about whether he will play. However, that’s “a can” he’s kicking down the road for now.

“I know everybody wants to know whether I am playing next year, and right now, I am just kicking everything down the road,” Kelce said. “I am kicking every can I can down the road.”

Kelce spoke of the pain associated with Philadelphia’s 40-22 dismantling of his team and his need to be present for his teammates and coaches.

“I am not making any crazy decisions, but right now, the biggest thing is just being there for my teammates and my coaches, understanding there’s a lot that goes into this thing. I’ve been fortunate over the past five, six years. I’ve played more football than anybody.”

“The fact that we keep going to these AFC Championships and Super Bowls, that means I’m playing an extra three games more than everybody else in the entire league. That’s a lot of wear and tear on your body.”

“It’s a lot of time in the building… That process can be grueling. It can weigh on you. It can make you better, and it can drive you crazy. Right now, it was one of those things where it was driving me crazy this year. It happens as you tail off toward the back nine of your career.”

Kelce’s career resume is good enough to put him in the conversation (or end the conversation) for best tight end of all time. However, after an action-packed offseason that saw the future Hall of Famer’s off-the-field life take center stage, with appearances on stage with girlfriend Taylor Swift, SNL appearances, hosting game shows, etc., Kelce did not look the same when he returned to game action in the 2024 season, and the numbers back that up.

He accounted for 823 receiving yards and three touchdowns in the regular season, both career lows.

While it’s true that the Chiefs offensive line was a mess, running back Isiah Pacheco missed a ton of time, and even star quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn’t look like himself, those are still poor marks for a tight end accustomed to doing far great things even under challenging circumstances.

“As you see yourself or feel yourself not having this success that you once used to have, it’s a tough pill to swallow,” Kelce explained.

“To not be there in the biggest moments, knowing your team is counting on you, those are all extremely hard things – it’s just a tough reality.”

That ”reality” is giving Kelce is what gives Kelce pause before making a decision.

“I think I owe it to my teammates that if I do come back, it’s going to be something that – it’s a wholehearted decision,” Kelce said.

“I’m not half-a**ing it. I’m fully here for them, and I think I can play. It’s just whether or not I’m motivated or if it’s the best decision for me as a man, as a human, as a person to take on all that responsibility.”