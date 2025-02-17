Auburn Baseball Star Hits Home Run Hours After Mother Died

Cade Belyeu, star baseball player for the Auburn Tigers, hit his team’s first home run of the season hours after learning his mother died.

Belyeu hit the home run in the sixth inning against the Holy Cross Crusaders this past Friday before his team went on to win the game 4-1.

“The sophomore’s mother, Staci, had died after a battle with breast cancer a few hours earlier,” noted Fox News. “Auburn head coach Butch Thompson said the team was trying to figure out what they were going to do if Belyeu was going to take the night to collect his thoughts.”

Coach Butch Thompson told the Montgomery Advertiser that Belyeu’s mother wanted him to play, and he honored that by scoring a home run.

“He said Staci wanted him to play,” Thompson said. “I think it was the most inspiring thing we’ve ever seen. Our crowd is just amazing. They absolutely sensed and knew what was going on with him. … An inspiration by Cade Belyeu.”

Auburn won both the game and the series against Holy Cross, besting the team two out of three.

“Belyeu was 6-of-12 at the plate against the Crusaders during the weekend. He hit his lone home run and had two RBI in the series win. He also had five stolen bases,” noted Fox News.

