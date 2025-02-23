REPORT: Fresno State Men’s Basketball Players Allegedly Placed Bets on Games They Played In

KFSN Action News reports that two of the three Fresno State men’s basketball players accused of gambling bet on the games they played.

The three players involved are junior forward Mykell Robinson and guards Jalen Weaver and Zaon Collins. Robinson has been removed from the team, while Weaver and Collins have been suspended.

According to Action News sources, “Robinson and Weaver allegedly placed bets that the Bulldog men’s basketball team would underperform on points and rebounds.”

The sources add that Collins did not confine his betting to college sports; he also bet on pro games. In addition, the source states that Weaver will no longer play for Fresno State.

“NCAA rules prohibit student-athletes, coaches, and athletics staff members, regardless of their sport or division of competition, from betting on games or providing information to anyone involved in or associated with any type of sports betting activities involving intercollegiate, professional, or amateur games or competition,” Action News reports. “That includes pools, parlays and prop bets, in-game betting, and single-game wagers.”

Action News reports that head coach Vance Wahlberg discovered the gambling and immediately reported it to the Fresno State administration, prompting an investigation.

The loss of the three players has led to chaos off the court and on. The Bulldogs have lost ten in a row and could only dress seven players for their recent loss to BYU.