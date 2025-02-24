Kyle Busch Threatens Opposing Driver: ‘I’m Gonna Wreck His A**!’

Please do not cut off Kyle Busch, or he will threaten to wreck every driver on the track.

During Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Busch began moving through the packed field as he attempted to secure a leading position. Things were going well for the Vegas native until the #77 car, which was driven by his teammate, Carson Hocevar, moved in front of him.

That did not please Busch, who cut loose with a profanity-laced tirade.

“Yo, tell that 77 he’s done that same fucking move 10 times,” Busch said. “I don’t care if I wreck the whole f*cking field. I’m over him. He’s a f*cking douchebag. I’m gonna wreck his ass.”

The team member on the other end responded, “10-4. Love it. I’ll let him know.” The man then added that he was “thinking the same thing.”

Later in the race, not over the perceived slight, Busch added: “I don’t give a f*ck if he taps his roof like it’s his fault,” Busch continued. “No sh*t, Sherlock.”

The ill feelings were likely not soothed by the race’s result. Hocevar finished send, and Bush finished eighth.