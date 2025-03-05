WATCH: Joy Behar Did Not Expect This Answer from Stephen A. Smith About Trump’s Mandate

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith appeared on The View on Tuesday, but they may be more careful about which questions they ask him the next time they have him on.

Joy Behar queried Smith about the 2024 election, asking a long, leading question in which she sought to downplay President Trump’s sweeping victory and destroy any notion that he had a mandate from the American people.

However, Smith was having none of it. He took Behar on a point-by-point journey, refuting her assertion, adding some of his own, and proving that the American people indeed handed Trump a mandate.

“He won every swing state,” Smith explained. “He increased in terms of his voter turnout in his favor from the standpoint of Blacks, Latinos and young voters. 89% of the counties shifted to the right. That’s a mandate!”

Good Lord. Say what you will about Stephen A. Smith (and it’s true, he is not a friend of the “right” in any way). The man is entirely unafraid to speak his mind in any setting whatsoever, even if he knows his hosts will poorly receive it. He knew precisely the answer Behar was searching for there and served her up the opposite with an extra helping of humble pie.

Smith also took the Democrat Party to task as a whole, later in the program, when he chastised them for being more concerned about convicting Trump than doing what’s best for the American people.

“In the end, if you think about him being impeached twice, 34 felony counts, 34 felony convictions, and they still elected him president, it’s not about him winning,” Smith explained. “It was an indictment against the Democratic Party and what the Democratic Party was offering to American citizens. We might sit up there and talk about, hey, you should be a party for the working class, which the Democratic Party was once known for. They’re not known for that right now? Why? Because their message was catering towards others and they forgot about the people that brought them there and elevated the Democratic Party to what it was over the last few decades. That’s why they lost. He didn’t win. The Democrats lost.”