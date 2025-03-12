Obamas’ Production Company in Talks to Produce Tiger Woods Biopic

Tiger Woods’s life story is heading for the big screen.

Amazon MGM Studios has purchased the film rights to Kevin Gallagher’s biography of the golf legend Tiger Slam. Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground, is in talks to produce the film.

Cook’s book includes accounts from a wide variety of sources including “many of golf’s biggest names — Tiger’s caddie, his coach, his opponents, his idols and others, all offering fresh insight into the electrifying highs of his victories and the obstacles on and off the course that threatened his relentless pursuit of perfection.”

Woods had hoped to compete in next month’s Masters Tournament but has had those hopes derailed by recently undergoing surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon, which has sidelined him for that event.

“I am back home now and plan to focus on my recovery and rehab,” Woods wrote on social media.

The surgery brings Woods’s streak of 24 consecutive Masters appearances to an end.

Woods’s hardships have not been confined to the golf course. Last month, he announced the death of his 81-year-old mother, Kutilda Woods.

“My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable,” Woods wrote on X.

The Obamas have produced films such as Rustin, Leave the World Behind, and the docuseries Our Oceans and Court of Gold. Green,