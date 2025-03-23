U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. posted images of his visit with pro tennis great Novak Djokovic on Sunday.

The HHS chief took to his X account and wrote, “Novak Djokovic. First in tennis. First in integrity. First in courage. Guess who won this match?”

Kennedy has been a big fan of the 24-time Grand Slam champion, especially since the latter became a lightning rod for his stance against the COVID-19 vaccines.

Djokovic, you may recall, was forcefully detained and then removed from left-wing Australia in January of 2022 after he entered the country for a tournament, but had refused to take any of the COVID vaccines.

Later, in 2023, the Biden administration denied entry to the Serbian player several times because he was still not vaccinated against COVID.

However, by August, he was allowed entry into the U.S. and insisted that he had “zero regrets” over his stance against the vax.

Kennedy had praised Djokovic’s resistance to the vax, saying that the tennis pro had “nailed it” over his position on the inoculation.

“Djokovic nails it. That’s my position too. Your body, your choice,” Kennedy wrote on X in December 2023.

