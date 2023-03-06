Novak Djokovic Denied Entry into the US for a Second Time, Withdraws from Indian Wells Tournament

Novak Djokovic, the world’s #1 tennis player, has been refused entry into the United States for a second time because he is not vaccinated against the coronavirus.

As a result, he has been forced to withdraw from this week’s tournament at BNP Paribas Open, which starts Wednesday in Indian Wells, Ca.

The Serbian tennis star, whose only crime appears to be that he attempted to enter the United States legally, had applied for a waiver of the U.S. government’s strict vaccination policy for all legal foreign visitors but was denied that request even though Djokovic has already had Covid.

When news of Djokovic’s waiver denial hit Friday night, Florida Senator Rick Scott (R) demanded that the Biden administration intervene to grant the waiver. In a letter co-signed by fellow Florida Senator Marco Rubio (R), the pair used Biden’s own words to make a case for granting the waiver. Specifically, they mentioned Biden’s interview on 60 Minutes in which he declared the pandemic to be over. In addition, they cited a letter written by Dr. Anthony Fauci where the former NIH director wrote of the “limited efficacy of vaccines in protecting against respiratory pathogens, like the novel coronavirus.”

🚨 BREAKING: We have been told that @DHSgov just denied @DjokerNole's vaccine waiver request, making him ineligible to compete in the US next week in CA & in the @MiamiOpen. @JoeBiden must fix this NOW, grant the waiver & allow him to compete here in the states. https://t.co/TSD10yM8u6 — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) March 3, 2023

The United States maintains a ban on unvaccinated foreign travelers that is in place until May 11.

Djokovic’s unvaccinated status caused him to miss six major events in 2022 – two Grans Slams and four Masters level events.