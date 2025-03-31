Stephen A. Smith Blasts MSNBC for Calling Him a ‘Megaphone for MAGA Propaganda’

ESPN talker Stephen A. Smith is taking aim at left-wing MSNBC for claiming he is a MAGA propagandist and is clapping back at the network’s minions.

Smith responded to the March 26 article written by MSNBC screedist Ja’han Jones, entitled ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith is a Megahone for MAGA Propaganda, in which Jones exclaims that “Smith’s latest friendly chats with popular conservative influencers show how ESPN’s top star is promoting right-wing talking points.”

But Smith shot back, saying, “Let me express to you what I think about what he wrote. I think that’s the exact problem with the left. If I don’t agree with you, I must be MAGA, it must be the case. I’m platforming MAGA propaganda, is that so? I don’t view it that way.”

He added, “Pointing out these things that are wrong with the Democratic Party makes me bad? Makes me a megaphone for the MAGA right?”

“They’re on the right, so there’s no reason to listen to them, I’m not that dude. On this platform, it’s very, very important that I say to y’all this: on this platform, it’s very, very important that we understand this. I’m going to talk to everybody that I can,” he continued.

Smith pointed out that he has also interviewed many people on the left, not just “MAGA people,” and that he has interviewed people from both sides of the political aisle.

“Did you bring up Josh Shapiro, the governor of Pennsylvania? Did you bring up Wes Moore, the governor of Maryland? Did you bring up Hakeem Jeffries, the minority leader for the House of Representatives for the United States of America? He was on this show. Did you bring up Areva Martin, legal analyst on the Left, who was part of Kamala Harris’ campaign? Oh, by the way, on the show, on several occasions. Did you bring up Cory Booker? The senator for the state of New Jersey, who’s also been on this show. How about Cornel West? Remember when he was on the show?” Smith said.

“He’s been there, there’s videos, Ja’han Jones, I mean, you’re a very busy guy, I assume, you might have missed this,” Smith snarked.

Smith added that he does not provide platforms but simply listens to people. “It ain’t platforming to listen to what other people have to say. They’re going to say it anyway.”

